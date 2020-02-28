Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congressmen sitting in BJP's lap, says party MLA Arif Masood

Congress MLA Arif Masood Khan slammed his own party leaders saying that they are "sitting in BJP's lap".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:20 IST
Congressmen sitting in BJP's lap, says party MLA Arif Masood
Congress MLA Arif Masood Khan speaking at the event in Ratlam.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA Arif Masood Khan slammed his own party leaders saying that they are "sitting in BJP's lap". "I want to say that this country will run with the ideology of Gandhi, not of Godse. I want to say to our Congress leaders that where are you? Why are you hiding in houses? One side is spreading hate and you are quite. If you are quite then people will say you are on their side," Khan said at an event here.

"The Chief Minister told me that this movement is going in another direction and BJP is taking advantage of it. CM is correct. We are talking about Ambedkar and Gandhi, and your Congressmen are sitting in BJP's lap. That's why our movement is getting weaker," he said. Khan continued: "I want to say to people that when Congressmen will come to your doors then ask them where were they when women were sitting on roads? Our voices are being trampled down. We never spread hate. BJP is trying to divert this movement to Hindu-Muslim. This movement is to save Ambedkar's constitution."

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) erupted in December last year after a bill was passed by Parliament to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from India's neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

JK govt issues show cause notices to illegal occupants in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued show cause notices to illegal occupants of Kashmiri migrant colonies here, officials said The show cause notices were issued by the deputy relief commissioner Migrants Jammu through a public...

HC directs govt, police to ensure security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi

The Delhi High Court directed the AAP government and the police on Friday to ensure that there is no breach of security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi where violence over the amended citizenship law has left 42 people dead and ove...

India's economic growth slows to 4.7 pc in October-December 2019, from 5.6 pc a year ago: Govt data.

Indias economic growth slows to 4.7 pc in October-December 2019, from 5.6 pc a year ago Govt data....

Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus

Rolls-Royce has got to grips with a long-running engine problem and enjoyed a strong end to 2019, leaving it well placed to cope with any disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.Shares in the British engines maker j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020