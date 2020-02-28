Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition inciting riots over CAA: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:11 IST
Opposition inciting riots over CAA: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused opposition parties of inciting communal riots over the CAA by spreading "misinformation" that Muslims will lose their citizenship because of the new law He also extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing important issues relating to "national security and sensibilities", including abrogation of provisions of Article 370, CAA and the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"Opposition parties are spreading misinformation that Muslims will lose their Indian citizenship because of the CAA They are instigating people and fomenting riots," he told a pro-CAA BJP rally here.

"I have said this before and repeating it now that nobody, no Indian Muslim will lose their citizenship because of the CAA. This law is for granting citizenship to religious minorities that have been persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It's not intended to take away anyone's citizenship" Calling the Citizenship (Amendment) Act a "historic step", Shah alleged that the Congress, Communists, SP, BSP and 'Mamata didi' were spreading lies about it.

Asking people not to be misled over the opposition's attempts at creating 'bhranti' (confusion) about the new law, he said the Modi government had only fulfilled the dreams of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and others who favoured Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from the three countries "Shouldn't they get Indian citizenship? Shouldn't their human rights be protected?" Shah asked the audience which responded with a resounding "yes".

He said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizensip (Amendment) Act talked about snatching citizenship "Because of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir appeared alienated from 'Bharat'. With its abrogation, Kashmir is now the crown of Mother India," he said.

The Home Minister also accused the Congress of stalling resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in the Supreme Court for decades "After the BJP returned to power for a second term with 303 seats, the path was paved for building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya that would touch the sky," he said.

Shah thanked the people of Odisha for their support to the BJP which replaced Congress as the main opposition party in the state in the assembly elections Talking about the rise of the BJP in the eastern state, the home minister said the party reaped a rich electoral harvest even in the Lok Sabha polls with eight of its candidates emerging victorious.

He said BJP candidates led in about 14,000 of the state's 37,000 polling booths The Union minister said funds allocated to Odisha under "Sonia-Manmohan" government stood at little over 79,000 crore in accordance with the recommendations of the 13th Finance Commission.

Between 2014-19, when the BJP was in power, the allocation went up to a staggering 2.11 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission, he said "The Modi government opened the door to development of not only Odisha but the entire eastern region," he asserted.

PTI AAM SKN SK SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

At 97, designer Cardin is still seeking fashion's next trendsetter

At 97, French couturier Pierre Cardin, who helped give the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier their first big break, is not done trying to spot fashions next superstar - teaming up for his latest venture with a designer seven decades his junior.Ca...

Turmoil reshapes Malaysian politics with Mahathir role in doubt

Malaysia edged nearer a political turning point on Friday with uncertainty over the fate of both 94-year-old Mahathir Mohammed and rival-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim, 72, who have vied for power for a generation. A week of turmoil was triggere...

Greece blocks hundreds of migrants on Turkish border: police

Kastanies Greece, Feb 28 AFP Greek border guards on Friday blocked hundreds of migrants from entering the country, police said, hours after Turkey announced it would no longer hold them back from EuropeThe head of Greeces general staff and ...

US patient with coronavirus of unknown origin denied test for days

Los Angeles, Feb 28 AFP Medical staff caring for a California woman with the first US case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin were unable to get her tested for five days because she had not traveled to outbreak-hit regions, a lawmaker r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020