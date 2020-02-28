Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP takes out pro-CAA rallies in Tamil Nadu

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Friday took out pro-CAA rallies across the state, and asserted that the amended citizenship law would not harm Muslims as was being made out by opposition parties, including the DMK Senior BJP leader L Ganesan led a protest here, while agitations were held across Tamil Nadu,where BJP functionaries marched towards district collectorates.

At the protest here, BJP volunteers were seen carrying placards supporting CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) Some party supporters carried placards demanding "action against seperatists who are instigating innocent Muslims." Addressing the protesters here, Ganesan said the CAA would not affect any Muslim.

He charged the opposition DMK with "misleading" the members of the minority community "It (CAA) is a simple, but historic law. The DMK is misleading" Muslims, he alleged.

Similar protests were held across the state in various districts including Tiruvannamalai,Ramanathapuram and Madurai The national party also demanded action against those fomenting trouble in the name of CAA..

