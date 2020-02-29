MP will offer better quota to Muslims than Maha: Minister

Reacting to Maharashtragovernment's plan to provide five per cent quota to Muslims ineducation, a Madhya Pradesh minister on Saturday claimed thathis government will offer a better deal to the minoritycommunity

Talking to reporters in Agar Malwa, about 53 kms fromhere, Water Resources Minister Hukum Singh Karada said theCongress-led Madhya Pradesh government's agenda for minoritieswill be ready soon and Muslims will get better "relaxations"than Maharashtra

Asked if the MP government plans to providereservation to Muslims, Karada said, "I am not authorised tomake an announcement, but certainly a good liberal messagewill be delivered." On Friday, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister NawabMalik informed the state legislative council that theirgovernment will pass a legislation to extend five per centreservation to Muslims in educational institutes.

