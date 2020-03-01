PM Modi heaps praise on 'friend' Nitish Kumar on his birthday
Wishing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised him as a popular leader who has "risen" from the grassroots. "Greetings to Bihar's Chief Minister and my friend, Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he's been at the forefront of furthering Bihar's development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted. Kumar, who is also president of the JD(U), turned 69 on Sunday. His party is a BJP ally.
