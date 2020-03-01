Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will unravel conspiracy, if any, behind Delhi violence:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:21 IST
Govt will unravel conspiracy, if any, behind Delhi violence:

The Centre has been able to control the situation in violence-hit parts of Delhi and would get to the bottom of truth and unravel conspiracy, if any, that sparked the communal riots, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said He also said while issues can be resolved by means of discussion, rumours allegedly spread by a section of political parties and sections in social media added fuel to the fire.

At least 42 people died and over 200 injured in the violence in parts of northeast Delhi last week over the Citizenship Amendment Act Last week we witnessed some disturbances in the national capital. Unfortunately many innocent people have lost their lives and there has been property loss also. A brave constable of Delhi Police and an IB officer have been victims of evil designs. We have been able to control the situation, Reddy said.

"The Narendra Modi government is determined to go to the bottom of truth to unravel the conspiracy, if any, that triggered the riots in Delhi," he said in his address at an event at the Indian School of Business here Cautioning against rumor mongering, he stressed the need for responsible use of the social media.

Social media cant be a misinformation tool. It is time to discuss about how social media can be more responsible.. rumours spread by a section of political parties and sections in social media added fuel to the fire," he said.

Noting that 'samvad' (dialogue) was one of the greatest strengths of the country inherited from time immemorial, he said "we always believe in the concept of democratic dialogue While issues can be resolved by means of discussion, it is difficult to understand why a section of people invariably stays away from dialogue and involve in rumour mongering." Reddy reiterated that CAA would not take away citizenship of any Indian but grant it to persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

People who criticise the government suffer from selective amnesia, he said It was assured during partition that the rights of minorities in respective nations will be protected. India respected its commitment on protecting the rights of minorities but Pakistan violated and religious minorities have been facing attacks instigated by the state, he alleged.

The Modi government had only taken a decision suggested by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, he said defending the CAA and seeking to know the basis of the present opposition to it Earlier, the minister inaugurated the ISB Policy Conclave - Ideas for India 2020 and Beyond..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020 with a camp here. The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the teams preparati...

Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM lay foundation stone of medical college in Ramanathapuram

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new government medical college in Ramanathapuram. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vardhan said The health edu...

A R Rahman to mentor all-female music studio in Dubai; will perform at Expo 2020

Music maestro A R Rahman will mentor musicians and compose for a state-of-the-art, all-female music studio in Dubai, which will perform at Expo 2020 here The Firdaus Paradise Womens Orchestra will become a permanent facility at District 202...

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact If someone goes or come aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020