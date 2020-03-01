Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 19:30 IST
Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact "If someone goes or come again, I will not get disturbed by it, if someone goes.. nothing will happen.

G T Devegowda had in the past gone to BJP and come back, he had even become Minister here. Now he may again go back (to BJP). Why should I bother?" Gowda asked in response to a question Senior JD(S) legislator G T Devegowda, who has been maintaining distance from JD(S) for some time now has reportedly met the BJP national secretary recently, triggering speculations.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, the JD(S) supremo said, "I will not fear such things. I have spirit to build this party. I may be 87-years-old, but my spirit won't go down.." he added According to sources, JD(S) leadership is even considering issuing notice to G T Devegowda for his recent actions and it is likely to be followed by expulsion.

JD(S) state President H K Kumaraswamy on Saturday said, he will warn G T Devegowda "If he (GTD) wants to remain loyal to the party, he can stayhis certain statements have embarrassed the party.

Let him take a clear stand, let him not stay here and speak in favour of someone else," he said, adding that we are watching his conduct some of which amounts to indiscipline, we are yet to issue him any notice G T Devegowda had several times in the recent past openly expressed his differences with leadership, and had praised BJP leaders.

He had also allegedly voted in favour of BJP during the recent legislative council bypolls, despite JD(S) legislature party in its meeting deciding not to take part in voting Responding to a question, without naming G T Devegowda, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Sunday said if someone wants to join the party believing in its ideology and principles, we are ready to welcome happily.

Noting that the party leadership would decide on joining someone, as ours is a national party, he said, "such consolidations will happen at right time and people concerned will take decision at the right time (on joining the party) We cant say as to when someone will join," he said.

G T Devegowda had defeated Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during 2018 assembly polls from Chamundeshwari assembly segment in Mysuru district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Responsibility of Delhi violence lies at doorstep of BJP govt: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP saying that the responsibility of the recently erupted Delhi violence lies at the doorstep of BJP governme...

Two held for abducting foreign national, demanding Rs 2 crore ransom

Two people have been arrested for abducting a foreign national and demanding Rs 2 crore as ransom, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Anup and Naveen. The incident took place on the night of February 27 and police go...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK STORIES ON WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrahs brilliant show, India on verge of another de...

Four bodies recovered from drains in northeast Delhi

Four more bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of violence-affected northeast Delhi, officials said However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020