Cong's Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP woman MP in LS, lodges complaint with Speaker

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought immediate action over the matter BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha as opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"On March 2, at 3 PM, inside Lok Sabha, I was physically assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena (BJP parliamentarian from Rajasthan)," Haridas said in her complaint In her complaint to Birla, she asked if such things were repeatedly happening to her because she was a Dalit and a woman. She sought action against the BJP MP.

During the Winter Session last year, the Congress had alleged that two of its women parliamentarians, including Haridas, were "manhandled" by marshals in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation. Both the MPs had lodged a complaint with Speaker Birla.

