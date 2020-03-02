Over 14k people lost jobs in Maharashtra in fiscal after note ban

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said 14,787 industrial employees lost their jobs during 2017-18, the fiscal that followed after the demonetization decision was taken by the Narendra Modi government in its first term. Desai, in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLC Anant Gadgil, said that in 2017-18, a total of 317 factories in the state closed down, resulting in job loss for 14,787 people.

In the same fiscal, he said, 12 units faced a staff strike, and solutions were found for 10 of them, while the remaining two-faced closure. PM Modi had announced demonetization on November 8, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.