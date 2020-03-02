Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 14k people lost jobs in Maharashtra in fiscal after note ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 04:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:50 IST
Over 14k people lost jobs in Maharashtra in fiscal after note ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said 14,787 industrial employees lost their jobs during 2017-18, the fiscal that followed after the demonetization decision was taken by the Narendra Modi government in its first term. Desai, in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLC Anant Gadgil, said that in 2017-18, a total of 317 factories in the state closed down, resulting in job loss for 14,787 people.

In the same fiscal, he said, 12 units faced a staff strike, and solutions were found for 10 of them, while the remaining two-faced closure. PM Modi had announced demonetization on November 8, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks still dreaming of playoffs as Ducks visit

After closing a four-game road trip with their first pair of consecutive victories in more than a month, the Chicago Blackhawks return to the United Center for Tuesdays matchup with the Anaheim Ducks with renewed confidence. And, Chicago ho...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020