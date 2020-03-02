Allegations of physical assault by Congress MP are false, says Jaskaur Meena

BJP MP Jaskaur Meena on Monday termed the allegation of physical assault levelled against her by Congress MP Ramya Haridas as "false". Speaking on the allegations, the BJP MP said: "Allegations are false. As she opened the banner in Lok Sabha, it hit me on my head. I asked her to move ahead. I didn't hit or push her. If she is using 'Dalit', then I am also a Dalit woman."

Earlier, Ramya Haridas wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging physical assault by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside Lok Sabha today. In her letter to the Speaker, the Congress MP wrote: "On March 2 at 3 PM inside Lok Sabha I was physically assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena. Is this repeatedly happen to me just because I am a Dalit and woman? I request you to take action against the said MP."

Later while speaking to reporters, Haridas said, "I am a Dalit woman. Today when the Parliament session started at 3 pm, I was moving towards the well of the House to raise the issue of Delhi violence. That time the BJP MP hit me on my shoulder. Parliament is not secure for women Parliament members." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

