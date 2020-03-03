U.S. Senate leader hopes Trump intelligence nominee will get bipartisan support
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he was pleased that President Donald Trump had announced a nominee to be director of national intelligence and hoped he would earn a bipartisan confirmation vote.
Trump announced on Friday he would nominate for a second time Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation's top spy. Trump had nominated him last summer, but the nomination was dropped amid questions about a lack of experience and possible resume embellishment.
