Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU diplomats head to Turkey amid migrant crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:17 IST
EU diplomats head to Turkey amid migrant crisis

Istanbul, Mar 3 (AFP) Top EU diplomats headed to Turkey on Tuesday amid concern over a fresh migrant crisis, as Austria accused Ankara of trying to "blackmail" the bloc by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe. Rights groups also slammed Turkey for using the refugees as a bargaining chip by pushing them towards the Greek border.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have arrived at Turkey's border with Greece since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that it would no longer stop them trying to enter Europe. After fierce clashes with Greek police at the official border crossing over the weekend, migrants said they were being dispersed along the narrow Evros river that separates the two countries.

Braced against the winter cold, many wandered the fields along the water's edge looking for a safe space to cross. They have faced tear gas and stun grenades from Greek police, while unconfirmed videos appeared to show coastguards beating and shooting near migrants packed on to boats.

One Afghan migrant, 21-year-old Sinan Yilmaz, said a friend had managed to reach Greek soil, but was quickly picked up by police. "They took everything: their money, their shoes, and sent them back here. That's why we don't consider it, unless the doors open," he said.

Turkish smugglers told AFP they are now allowed to operate freely, meaning that prices have dropped fast. "It has become something allowed from our Turkish side. In the past we used to get them across for USD 200 or USD 300 per person and now we do it for USD 15," said one people smuggler, who gave his name as Semih.

Erdogan claims "millions" of refugees could soon be heading from Turkey into Europe, but this is widely seen as a bid to pressure EU leaders into supporting his military offensive in Syria. Turkey already hosts some four million refugees and faces another huge influx from Syria where the regime, backed by Russian air power, is pressing a violent offensive to retake the last rebel-held province of Idlib.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarcic will spend two days in Turkey for "high-level" meetings on the Syrian crisis and the migrant row. European leaders have insisted Turkey abide by a 2016 deal to stop migrant departures in exchange for six billion euros in assistance.

Re-opening the door for migrants "is an attack by Turkey against the European Union and Greece," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "People are being used to pressure Europe." Rights groups meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday said: "Migrants should not be used as a negotiating tool and the government should stop directing them to unsafe crossing points." But they also criticised Europe for "endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of migrants" by closing its borders. Tensions have soared over the past week in Syria's northwestern Idlib province -- where Ankara backs certain rebel groups and has military observation posts -- after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus.

A Turkish fighter jet downed a Syrian warplane on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said -- the third in three days. Close to one million people have been forced to flee the Syrian government's assault in the biggest wave of displacement of the nine-year conflict, but they are not currently allowed to enter Turkey.

Erdogan said Monday he hopes for a fresh ceasefire when he meets his counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers will meet on Thursday and Friday in Zagreb to discuss the situation in Idlib and at the Greek border, with Athens saying it expects "strong" support from Brussels.

Erdogan said Monday he had rejected an extra one billion euros in aid, without specifying who made the offer. "We don't want this money," Erdogan said a news conference. (AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn

The worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, European carrier bosses warned on Tuesday, but they predicted that travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks. Coronavirus...

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

Vatican City, Mar 3 AFP Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europes worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a...

G7 seeks to inoculate global economy against coronavirus

Paris, Mar 3 AFP Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs were set to hold coronavirus talks Tuesday as concerns grew that the epidemic could imperil the health of the global economy. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and...

8 dead, 28 injured in separate incidents in Rajasthan

Eight persons, including two women, were killed and 28 people were injured in three separate incidents in Rajasthan on Tuesday, police saidIn the first incident, a private bus going to Rawatbhata from Neemuch mowed down two bikers and two p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020