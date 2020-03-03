Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:05 IST
FGN27 US-VIRUS-LD INDIAN Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force Washington: Leading Indian-American health policy consultant Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected over 90 others

FGN11 US-TALIBAN-PACT-ESPER Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary Washington: The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afghanistan

FGN29 ISRAEL-VOTE-3RDLD NETANYAHU Buoyed by exit polls, Netanyahu begins talks to form coalition government Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday began talks with lawmakers to form a coalition government led by him after the exit polls projected majority for his Likud Party in the country's unprecedented third parliamentary elections. By Harinder Mishra FGN37 US-BIDEN-2NDLD ENDORSEMENTS Ex-vice president Joe Biden gains ground with key endorsements ahead of 'Super Tuesday' Washington: Joe Biden appeared to be surging ahead in the heated Democratic Party's presidential race with the ex-US vice president picking up three key endorsements from former rivals on the eve of the "Super Tuesday" primaries, the most important day in the race for the White House. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 NEPAL-OLI-HOSPITAL Prime Minister Oli in hospital for 2nd kidney transplant Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu for his second kidney transplant after suffering from serious illness, hospital sources said on Tuesday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN35 IRAN-VIRUS-TOLL Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, total now 77 Tehran: Iran announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77. (AFP) RUP

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Arson in Delhi violence resulted in complete gutting of 79 houses, 327 shops, as per data till Monday evening: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

No major terror attack in country's hinterland in last 3 yrs; over 1,500 incidents in J-K: MHA

No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the last three years, except a grenade attack in Amritsar in November 2018, the Home Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir reported over 1,500 ter...

India restricts drug exports as threat of coronavirus rises

India, the worlds largest maker of generic drugs, on Tuesday restricted the export of common medicines such as paracetamol and 25 other pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs made from them, as it looks to prevent shortages amid concerns of t...

Six people show symptoms of COVID-19, samples sent to Pune: UP Health Minister

A total of six people have shown symptoms of COVID-19 in the sate and have been put in isolation while their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh sa...
