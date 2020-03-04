Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 05:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 05:21 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal on Ethiopia dam: Egypt presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump told Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday that Washington will keep up efforts for a deal among Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile, Egypt's presidency said. The three countries had expected to sign an accord in Washington last week on the filling and operation of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), but Ethiopia skipped the meeting and only Egypt has initialed the deal thus far. Trump, Taliban leader talk as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the first known conversation between a U.S. leader and a top Taliban official, as a dispute over a prisoner release threatened a U.S.-led effort to bring peace to Afghanistan. The call, announced on Twitter by a Taliban spokesman and then confirmed by Trump, came three days after Baradar and U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad signed an agreement in Qatar for a withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Netanyahu leads in Israeli election, but still lacks majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in Israel's third national election in less than a year but was short of a governing majority, nearly complete results showed. Netanyahu claimed victory in Monday's vote over his main challenger, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, after exit polls projected the conservative leader's Likud party had come out on top. Exclusive: EU fumes at Turk migration 'blackmail', mulls more money for Ankara

European Union ambassadors voiced outrage at a meeting this week over what they see as an attempt by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to "blackmail" the bloc by allowing migrants to mass at Greece's border, diplomatic sources said. Some envoys conceded, however, that Erdogan has the EU in a bind because its member states cannot agree how to deal with refugees and - to avoid a replay of the 2015/16 migration crisis - believe the bloc will have to cough up more money for Turkey to go on keeping a lid on arrivals in Europe. Libya shifts flights from Tripoli to Misrata amid heavier bombing

The only functioning airport in the Libyan capital said late on Tuesday that it was shifting all flights to the town of Misrata due to shelling in the area following an escalation in fighting over recent days. Rocket fire and shelling towards the airport ramped up late last week as a United Nations effort to bring the warring sides together in Geneva failed to make headway. On Monday, the U.N. special envoy Ghassan Salame said he was resigning. U.N. nuclear watchdog admonishes Iran for denying access to two sites

The U.N. watchdog policing Iran's troubled nuclear deal with major powers admonished Tehran on Tuesday for failing to answer its questions about past nuclear activities at three sites and for denying it access to two of them. Reuters first reported on Monday that the IAEA planned to issue a second report in addition to its regular quarterly update on Iran's nuclear activities, rebuking Iran for less than full cooperation in general and for failing to grant U.N. inspectors access to one or more sites of interest. Chinese cybersecurity company accuses CIA of 11-year-long hacking campaign

Chinese anti virus firm Qihoo 360 said CIA hackers have spent more than a decade breaking into the Chinese airline industry and other targets, a blunt allegation of American espionage from a Beijing-based firm. In a brief blog post http://blogs.360.cn/post/APT-C-39_CIA_EN.html published on Monday in English and Chinese, Qihoo said it discovered the spying campaign by comparing samples of malicious software it had discovered against a trove of CIA digital spy tools released by WikiLeaks in 2017. Witness says no women arrested in case of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law

No women were arrested in a 2018 police raid that led 47 Nigerian men to be charged with displays of affection with members of the same sex, a witness said on Tuesday, in a case that tests a law criminalising homosexuality in Africa's most populous country. In November the men pleaded not guilty to the offence which carries a 10-year jail term and resulted from legislation introduced by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. Planned mass women's strike in Mexico like 'Cinderella' dream come true, organizer says

Activist Arussi Unda knew many across Mexico shared her fury over violence against women and impunity for the perpetrators, but she was still surprised when her vision of women staging a national one-day strike took off beyond her home state. In many towns and cities, women next Monday will skip school, work and other activities to show how public life looks without them, delivering a critique of the violence that has led to a surge in femicides, or gender-motivated killings of women. WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40% as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession and the World Bank announced $12 billion to help countries fight the coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on air travel, tourism and other industries, threatening global economic growth prospects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee on Super Tuesday, crews search for missing

A string of tornadoes tore through Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties early on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, leaving others missing and reducing neighborhoods to rubble as voters across the state cast ballots in the Super...

U.S. senators want Britain to reconsider using Huawei equipment

Twenty Republican and Democratic U.S. senators came together on Tuesday to urge British lawmakers to reconsider their governments decision to allow Chinas Huawei to be among the suppliers for the countrys 5G mobile telephone network, the la...

A future without snow? French ski resorts adapt to warming climate

By Elena Berton PARIS, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As France grapples with its second warmest winter since 1900, once popular ski resorts are grappling with some tough choices bring in fresh snow, find new tourist activities, or di...

Resurgent Biden projected to win Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden was projected to take Virginia and front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in those two states on Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential nominatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020