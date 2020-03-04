Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation to visit violence-hit areas of Delhi
A Congress party delegation led Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and would meet the affected families, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday.
A Congress party delegation led Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and would meet the affected families, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "A delegation of our party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-affected parts of north-east Delhi today."
"We will continue our protests within and outside Parliament until there is a discussion on Delhi violence," he added. At least 47 people have died and more than around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
