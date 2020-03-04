Left Menu
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard wins first delegate in race to White House

  PTI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-03-2020 19:28 IST
Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress, got her first delegate as she fought the Democratic Party's nomination race to challenge President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. Gabbard, who is the Hawaii representative, won a delegate from American Samoa, a US territory covering seven South Pacific islands and atolls.

But 38-year-old Gabbard, who is American Samoan, did not win the territory. American Samoa was won by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, CNN reported. She won nearly 30 per cent of the vote, enough to open her account. It might also earn her a spot on the next Democratic debate, US media reports said.

Bloomberg won 49.9 per cent of the votes in American Samoa on "Super Tuesday" when 14 US states went to polls to elect a Democrat who will fight President Trump, a Republican in the November 3 election. Despite being born in American Samoa, Gabbard failed to capture the endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa'alagiga Nina Tua'au-Glaude - a key indicator of success in the US territory. The prized endorsement instead went to Bloomberg, upping his chances of capturing a majority of the six delegates up for grabs there, the Politico reported. While Gabbard has pitched herself to voters in American Samoa, Bloomberg used his resources as he did across the US, airing television and radio ads in the territory, the report said. Gabbard's campaign website notes that she is the first female combat veteran to ever run for president. "Tulsi's military experience has given her first-hand insight into the challenges with wasteful wars. Her primary mission is to end wars abroad and bring back the much-needed resources to build a cleaner, healthier and safer America," it says. In 2013, she took oath of office with her personal copy of the Bhagavad Gita..

