Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 to 15 BJP MLAs in touch with us: Maharashtra minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 11:36 IST
14 to 15 BJP MLAs in touch with us: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has claimed that 14 to 15 BJP MLAs from the state are in touch with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, but the ruling alliance is not willing to commit the mistake of "poaching" opposition leaders. Patil's comment came in the wake of the Congress' allegation that the BJP was carrying out an "Operation Lotus" in MadhyaPradesh to bring down the Kamal Nath government in that state.

Patil, who is the Maharashtra NCP chief, also accused the BJP of being desperate for power. "Fourteen to fifteen MLAs of the opposition party are in touch with us even today. We have to do their works as we share good relations with them (the MLAs concerned). We understand their mindset," Patil told reporters on Wednesday outside the state Legislature complex here.

"Yet, it is not right to poach legislators...We don't intend to make that mistake. Our focus is on ensuring our government sustains," he added. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra after the Assembly polls in October last year.

But, it failed to form government after the Uddhav Thackeray- led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Congress on Wednesday alleged "poaching" bid on its MLAs and allies by the opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, however, denied any move to topple the Kamal Nath government - which is surviving on support of over half a dozen independent, SP and BSP MLAs - and asked the ruling party to keep its own house in order. Putting up a brave face amid the political turmoil, which comes just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26, Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserted that there was no threat to his government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy may raise coronavirus support spending to 5 bln euros - deputy economy minister

Italys government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros 5.57 billion the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Thursday. It is likely...

Coyotes pull off 3rd-period stunner over Canucks

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 1239 of the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Wednesday night to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conferences wild-card standings. Carl Soderbe...

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guh...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturdays Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line. Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020