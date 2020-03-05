Left Menu
BJP seeks discussion in House on government's stand over CAA

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:59 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:59 IST
Accusing the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi ministers of being at variance with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the implementation of CAA in the state, the BJP on Thursday called for a discussion in the Legislature to know the government's exact position on the issue. The NCP, however, accused the BJP of raising the issue to divert attention from a discussion over a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on CIDCO's infrastructure works in Navi Mumbai.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik raised suspicion over the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam in works carried out by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) during the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state. Fadnavis has already dismissed the charges.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Thackeray last month said in New Delhi that one need not fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register is not going to throw anyone out of the country. Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat in the past talked about not allowing implementation of the new citizenship law in the state.

"Several ministers have boasted about not allowing implementation of the CAA in Maharashtra. The chief minister (Thackeray) has expressed views on the issue, they (MVA's constituents) have expressed some (other) views. This needs to be understood here," Fadnavis told reporters outside the state Legislature complex. He also alleged that the law and order situation in the state was facing trouble from protests staged to oppose the CAA.

"Hence, this needs to be discussed," Fadnavis said. Another BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed a similar view.

"The CM has clearly said the CAA is in the interest of the country and one need not be worried. Some of his ministers hold other view...clarity is required on this," he said. Mungantiwar claimed a minister may lose his/her post if he/she expresses a view other than that of the Cabinet on the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar termed the CAA as "a very good law", and said it is important that people of the state know what Thackeray's position is on the issue, on the floor of the House. Hitting back, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said BJP leaders sought support from people after the CAA was passed by Parliament, but did not receive any.

"People are opposing the law, but the BJP is not ready to budge," he told reporters outside the Legislature building. Noting that the CAA is passed by Parliament, Malik said the onus of implementing the law is on the central government and not the state.

"We think they are seeking a discussion to divert attention from the possible debate on CAG report on Rs 2,500 crore scam through the CIDCO," the NCP leader said..

