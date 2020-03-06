Left Menu
BJP dubs state budget as people-friendly, Cong flays it as directionless

  PTI
  Shimla
  06-03-2020
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:42 IST
The opposition Congress on Friday accused Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur of playing with figures and paying more attention to his home district in the state budget, which the BJP described as people-friendly and development-oriented. Talking to reporters after the budget was presented by chief minister in the state assembly, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said Thakur has merely played with figures and failed to present any solid welfare scheme.

Agnihotri also alleged that the chief minister paid more attention to the development of his home district Mandi by earmarking a huge amount for acquisition of land for the proposed airport in Mandi. Presenting a 49,131-Cr budget in the House earlier, Thakur said Rs 1,013 crore were earmarked for expanding air connectivity in the state which include expediting land acquisition for starting work of Mandi airport.

Agnihotri, however, said that Thakur did not say even a single word in the budget about the debt burden of the state arising out of the Rs 10,000 crore borrowing made by the government in just two years of its tenure. Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and party incharge Rajni Patil also flayed the budget terming it as "directionless".

The budget provides no relief to any section of the society, said Rathore. State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, however, congratulated the chief minister for taking care of all sections of the society in the budget.  "The budget will give new wings to the development as 10,000 quality houses with tap water and electricity connections will be provided to the poor and the SCs in 2020-21," he said.

Bindal said several new schemes were included in the budget to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income. The BJP state chief claimed the budget would prove to be a new chapter in the development of the state and it would take the state to new heights under the dynamic leadership of the chief minister..

