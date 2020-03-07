Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP is scared of Congress, says Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Commercial Tax Brijendra Singh Rathore on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "scared" of the way Congress is working for the development of the State and hence is trying to topple the ruling dispensation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Orchha (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 04:17 IST
BJP is scared of Congress, says Madhya Pradesh minister
Minister of Commercial Tax Brijendra Singh Rathore while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Commercial Tax Brijendra Singh Rathore on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "scared" of the way Congress is working for the development of the State and hence is trying to topple the ruling dispensation. "They are afraid of the way we are working for the development of the state. They are trying to bring down our government but I say it with full confidence that we will complete our five-year term and will come to power again," said Rathore.

"The whole country knows the way BJP is kidnapping and keeping MLAs in Bangaluru and other places. They are trying to bring down our government", he added. Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused BJP of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Theft reported at Kottayam's Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple

The money kept in the five donation boxes at Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple here was allegedly stolen on Friday after locking security guard in a room. Security at the temple is not enough. We demand Travancore Devaswom Board to appoint secur...

Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus -tweet

Kuwait suspended on Saturday all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri-Lanka for a week starting on Saturday, Kuwaits civil aviation directorate said in a tweet.Kuwait also banned entry of anyone...

Tennis-Players banned from to handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next weeks BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said on Friday.The exchange of sweaty towels between players and ...

Washington state announces new coronavirus death, 15th in U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus, bringing to 15 the total deaths from the respiratory illness in the United States.EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020