Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will form govt in West Bengal in 2021: Ram Madhav

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:55 IST
BJP will form govt in West Bengal in 2021: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav exuded confidence on Sunday that his party will defeat Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and form government there. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders are spending considerable time in Bengal to consolidate the party's vote base.

"In West Bengal, we are trying to win the election due next year. The home minister himself is spending a lot of time there and other senior leaders are also trying hard. Within a year, we will be in a position to win there," Madhav said at a press conference here. "We will defeat Mamata Banerjee and will form a BJP government in West Bengal." He also exuded confidence that the ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam will return to power again in the Assembly polls to be held together along with that in West Bengal next year.

"We believe that the NDA government in Assam will return to power in next year's election. We have done lots of work and (Narendra) Modi ji has also done a huge amount of work. We are fully confident of winning in Assam," Madhav added. Asked about the possible impact of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam, Madhav said the BJP has taken an elaborate programme to combat the "misinformation and rumours" surrounding the CAA in the state.

"We have organised a big rally in Dibrugarh recently. The way people of Assam are reacting to us, we do not think there is any confusion in their minds regarding the CAA... The Congress is trying to do a false campaign in the country and abroad," the BJP leader said. About the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and the BJP's possibilities in Assam, Madhav said the NDA has the strength to win two out of the three vacant seats and the candidates will be announced in the next two to three days.

"We have certain commitments with our alliance partners. Those commitments will be honoured," he said without elaborating on reports that one seat will be offered to BJP's ally BPF. On the overall scenario regarding the Rajya Sabha polls, Madhav said there will be no major reduction in seats for BJP.

"Definitely we will get a few more seats in states like Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra, our numbers have come down by 25-30 and it will impact a little bit. But overall in the entire round of elections, we will not be losing many seats," he added. About the ongoing violence in Meghalaya, Madhav said there are certain issues regarding general safety and security of non-tribals in Shillong.

"Those issues are in the notice of the state government, which has taken steps to ensure the security for each and every citizen, whether tribal or non-tribal, in Meghalaya. "As far as I know, the chief minister has taken steps to ensure that the state remains peaceful and law and order is maintained," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar BJP core committee discusses names of potential

The BJP core committee on Bihar met here on Sunday to discuss the names of potential candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, which would be sent to the partys central leadership for final approval. Held at the partys...

Italy sports minister calls for 'immediate' halt to Serie A over coronavirus

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called Sunday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the Mediterranean country. The FIGC Italian Football Federation should c...

Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9

Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milans Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion. In a state...

Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals

The first-place Washington Capitals will try to create some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Capitals are hanging onto their top position by a tiebreaker, as Washington 41-20-7,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020