BJP to hold legislative party meeting in Bhopal tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a legislative party meeting here on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 6 pm at the party office.

This comes amid the political crisis in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

