Shah, Scindia leave from PM Modi's residence

Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday.

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 12:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leave from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a meeting is also underway at BJP office in Bhopal in which party leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are present.

The development comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government as their mobile phones were found switched off on Monday. Around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath late night on Monday. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

