Following are the top stories at 9 pm DEL60 LDALL SCINDIA Holi shock for Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia quits, 22 MLAs also resign as MP govt teeters on edge New Delhi/Bhopal: In a massive setback for the Congress, its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and in a coordinated rebellion on Tuesday 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. DEL53 LD CORONAVIRUS 12 more coronavirus cases in Kerala, Karnataka, Pune; 58 Indians brought back from Iran New Delhi: Twelve more people have tested positive for coronavirus -- six in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Pune, state authorities said on Tuesday as the total cases went up to 59 and amid COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients.

DEL61 SCINDIA-DEBATE Scindia's exit reignites 'old versus young' debate New Delhi: The exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia signals the deepening leadership crisis in the Congress which continues to grapple with factionalism and growing power struggles between old and young leaders. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL54 SCINDIA-4THLD BJP Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and may join the BJP as the saffron party set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to capture power there. DEL47 CONG-SCINDIA-REAX Cong leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology New Delhi: Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology. BOM37 MP-LD-CLP MEETING MP CLP meet attended by 'around 100' MLAs: minister Bhopal: Amid resignations of 22 legislators of the party, "around 100" MLAs including four independents attended a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) here on Tuesday, a state minister said.

BOM26 MP-MLAS-2ND LD RESIGN Number of Congress MLAs in MP who have quit reaches 22 Bhopal: The number of Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly rose to 22 on Tuesday afternoon with the resignation of one more legislator, sources said. BOM30 MP-MLAS-RESIGNATIONS-LD SPEAKER MP: BJP leaders submit resignations of 19 Cong MLAs to Speaker Bhopal: A delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati here and handed resignations of 19 Congress MLAs who are holed up in a resort in Bengaluru.

BOM38 MH-2NDLD CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maha, number rises to five Mumbai: Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, and all three had come in contact with a man and a woman who had tested positive a day earlier, the state government said. CAL2 MN-CORONAVIRUS-BORDER Manipur shuts border with Myanmar over coronavirus threat Imphal: Manipur has shut its border with Myanmar indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus scare, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL50 SCINDIA-PROFILE Jyotiraditya Scindia follows father's footsteps, quits Congress New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, quitting the Congress and eyeing to join the BJP is like "homecoming", as his aunt puts it, following in the footsteps of his father and grandmother. By Sanjeev Chopra BOM18 MP-NATH-LETTER Nath writes to guv for removal of 6 ministers from MP cabinet Bhopal: Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. MDS20 CORONAVIRUS-KL-POSITIVE 2 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Total cases rise to 14 Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total infected cases in the state to 14, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

MDS17 CORONAVIRUS-LD KA Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Karnataka, number goes up to four Bengaluru: Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday taking the total number of infected people to four, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said and asked people not to panic. MDS18 AP-RS-TDP TDP names candidate for RS polls in AP; Forces contest Amaravati.

