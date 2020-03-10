Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jyotiraditya Scindia: A prominent Congress leader who has decided to move on

A prominent face of Congress and a promising young leader of the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has left the Congress at a critical juncture when the party was seeking to build momentum against the BJP-led government on a range of issues including unemployment, economic slowdown and Delhi violence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:17 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia: A prominent Congress leader who has decided to move on
Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo taken from his website). Image Credit: ANI

A prominent face of Congress and a promising young leader of the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has left the Congress at a critical juncture when the party was seeking to build momentum against the BJP-led government on a range of issues including unemployment, economic slowdown and Delhi violence. A four-time Lok Sabha MP, Scindia served as a minister in both UPA governments and had a national profile as a young and emerging politician.

Considered a confidant of party leader Rahul Gandhi, Scindia was handpicked for party's revival in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh and was given the responsibility of Western Uttar Pradesh while Priyanka Gandhi was given charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Articulate and charismatic, Scindia was Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the first UPA government.

He was Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the second UPA government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014. He was a strong critic of the Narendra Modi government in its first term and articulated his concerns in the Lok Sabha.

Belonging to a political family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia, who was a prominent Congress leader, died in an air accident. Scindia was chairman of the campaign committee in the last Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and the party was able to dislodge the BJP from power after 15 years.

Though Scindia's loyalists wanted him to be chief minister, the Congress decided to give the post to Kamal Nath. Scindia took it in the stride though another young leader Sachin Pilot was made Deputy Chief Minister in Rajasthan. Scindia was apparently keen to become Madhya Pradesh Congress chief but he was not given the post. He had begun signalling his dissatisfaction for the past few months.

He is now likely to join the BJP. Born in the family of erstwhile Royals of Gwalior, Scindia did his schooling from Doon School, Dehradun. He then completed his BA in Economics from Harvard University in 1993 and pursued MBA from Stanford University in 2001.

His first brush with public life came as early as at the age of 13 in 1984 when he campaigned for his father Madhavrao Scindia. Madhavrao Scindia was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 at the age of 26 and went on to win nine consecutive elections from the Gwalior and Guna constituencies.

Jyotirdaditya Scindia suffered a shock defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Scindia's resignation from the Congress on Tuesday has thrown the party's government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil with 22 of his loyalist MLAs tendering their resignation.

The resignation has come at a time the Congress does not have a full-time president with Sonia Gandhi still the interim chief of the party. Rahul Gandhi had resigned after party's debacle in the last Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of government formation in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, Rahul had tweeted a picture of him, Scindia and Kamal Nath standing together and had written Leo Tolstoy's quote, "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time."

Scindia on Tuesday appeared to have run out of patience. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said it was time to move on and look ahead at a fresh start.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," the letter said. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country. I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers, I believe it is best that now look ahead at a fresh start. I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation," the letter added.

While Scindia resigned, the party expelled him for "anti-party activities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's brutal market rout

Oil and global equity markets recovered on Tuesday after the prior days shellacking as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. The...

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that an employee in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus and has advised employees who have worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 ...

Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here's what it should include, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other very major stimulus moves on Tuesday to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but the details remain unclear. The goal, business groups and economist...

Lok Sabha likely to discuss Delhi violence on Wednesday

Having witnessed frequent disruptions last week over opposition demand for immediate debate on Delhi violence, the Lok Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Wednesday with a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020