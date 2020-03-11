Left Menu
Development News Edition

At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 08:38 IST
At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured sweeping victories on Tuesday, picking up wins in three of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic presidential nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont are in a two-way battle for the party's nod. A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination, and Biden led the delegate count heading into Tuesday's contests.

At stake in Tuesday's contests were 352 delegates. Based on early partial results, Biden has won at least 83 delegates and Sanders at least 29, according to Edison Research. Here is a quick look at the state of play:

MICHIGAN Delegate count: 125

Joe Biden was projected to win. Biden will win at least 32 delegates and Sanders at least 19 delegates. The biggest prize on Tuesday, Michigan appeared poised to deliver a crucial victory for Biden. Both candidates have campaigned hard in the state, where Sanders pulled off a stunning upset over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Polls closed at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Wednesday) MISSOURI

Delegate count: 68 Biden was projected to win Missouri and secure at least 23 delegates. Sanders will win at least 10 delegates.

While neither campaign made a major investment in Missouri, Biden's support from black voters helped propel him to victory in the state. Sanders lost Missouri by a tiny margin to Clinton in 2016. Polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Wednesday).

MISSISSIPPI Delegate count: 36

Biden won Mississippi and will secure at least 28 delegates. Biden was the clear favorite in Mississippi, given his strength among black voters and his dominant performance last week in neighboring Alabama. In 2016, more than two-thirds of Democratic primary voters in Mississippi were black.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Wednesday). WASHINGTON STATE

Delegate count: 89 Sanders cruised to victory in this liberal-leaning state in 2016. But recent polls have suggested a surging Biden has closed the gap, even though Sanders has a far bigger presence on the ground. Washington switched this year from holding caucuses - a format that has historically helped Sanders by drawing a younger, more activist electorate - to a primary election in which voters cast their ballots by mail. A loss for Sanders, would be a bad sign for his prospects.

Polls closed at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Wednesday). IDAHO

Delegate count: 20 There was no public polling of Idaho. Sanders easily won the state in 2016, but its shift to a primary from caucuses could hurt his chances for a repeat.

Polls closed at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Wednesday) NORTH DAKOTA

Delegate count: 14 Like Idaho, North Dakota strongly backed Sanders in 2016. Unlike Idaho, the state has chosen to stick with caucuses in 2020, a system seen as an advantage for Sanders and his intensely loyal followers. There was no public polling of North Dakota.

Polls closed 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Wednesday). DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Delegate count: 13 New in 2020, this global primary allows Democrats living abroad, including many who relocated permanently or work for the U.S. State Department, to participate in voting that ended on Tuesday. Democrats could either vote at hundreds of voting centers around the world between March 3 and Tuesday, or send in ballots by midnight PST (0700 GMT on Wednesday).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

OLYMPICS-In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organisers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be cancelled or postponed. As recently as Thursday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said cancellation or delay of the Games woul...

U.S. Treasury will likely extend deadline for filing tax due to coronavirus - WSJ

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus effects on U.S. households and businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing a U.S. officia...

FOREX-Dollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads

The dollar resumed its descent against the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors worried over how much governments and central banks can do to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.The moves...

Delhi riots a pre-planned conspiracy: Manik Sarkar

Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a pre-planned conspiracy, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes. Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020