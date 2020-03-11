Left Menu
Welcome Scindia in BJP: Chouhan

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:30 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the BJP. Talking to reporters here after Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi, Chouhan also defended Scindia's decision to leave the Congress.

"The disgruntlement of Maharaj (Scindia) with the Congress is justified," the BJP leader said. "This is a joyous day for BJP and me personally.

Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," Chouhan said..

