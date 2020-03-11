Welcome Scindia in BJP: Chouhan
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the BJP. Talking to reporters here after Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi, Chouhan also defended Scindia's decision to leave the Congress.
"The disgruntlement of Maharaj (Scindia) with the Congress is justified," the BJP leader said. "This is a joyous day for BJP and me personally.
Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," Chouhan said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- BJP
- Madhya Pradesh
- Congress
- JP Nadda
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi's comments unfortunate; politicising violence, attacking government on Delhi clashes dirty politics: BJP's Prakash Javadekar
Din in CG House over IT raids; BJP accuses govt of disruption
Owaisi wants to score political brownie points on CAA: BJP
Not Shah, ask for Maha HM's resignation for Hinganghat case: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar hits back at Cong
White paper on PPAs signed by SAD-BJP govt almost ready, will be released soon: Amarinder Singh