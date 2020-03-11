Welcome Scindia in BJP: Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the BJP. Talking to reporters here after Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi, Chouhan also defended Scindia's decision to leave the Congress.

"The disgruntlement of Maharaj (Scindia) with the Congress is justified," the BJP leader said. "This is a joyous day for BJP and me personally.

Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," Chouhan said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.