Congress alleges riots allowed to happen in Delhi, seeks resignation of Home Minister

The Congress on Wednesday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over Delhi violence alleging that "riots were allowed to happen" and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:30 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday made a strong attack on the BJP-led government over Delhi violence alleging that "riots were allowed to happen" and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Initiating the discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made several attacks on the government and asked why Home Minister did not visit the violence-hit areas though the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had visited them.

He sought a judicial probe into the Delhi violence. Chowdhury alleged that the Home Minister visited Gujarat to welcome the visiting US President Donald Trump on a day Delhi was hit by violence.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he did not take timely steps to prevent violence. Chowdhury said 53 people were killed in the violence, 102 persons had suffered bullet injuries and loss of property had been estimated at crores of rupees.

He accused the government of "laxity". "The riot was allowed to happen. The biggest reason is laxity. The government has presided over the carnage," he alleged.

Chowdhury said Delhi Police is well trained but alleged that it was "working on indications of government". "The paramilitary could have been called, why did the incidents happen for three days continuously. The government has to answer. Where was the Home Minister for three days? The riot that happened for three days what was your responsibility. Nero fiddled while Rome burnt," he said.

He also referred to plunder of Delhi under Nadir Shah and said a free run was given to plundering for three days. Chowdhury said the government highlights its role in the Balakot airstrikes on terror camp but could not prevent riots.

"We can conduct airstrikes in Balakot but not control riots in Delhi," he said. He also asked about the role of BJP MPs in Delhi during violence in the city and said they had gone to seek votes but not when people felt endangered.

He alleged that incidents of violence happened in areas where the BJP "did not get good votes". Chowdhury accused some BJP leaders of "provocative remarks" during the Delhi Assembly polls.

"Who gave provocative speeches. Who was pulled up by High Court, Supreme Court? If it is not your mistake, then whose mistake it is," he asked. Referring to the transfer of a Delhi High Court judge, he said the government had conducted a "midnight surgical strike".

Chowdhury said the Police Control Room received 21,000 calls between Feb 22 and 29 but claimed people did not an adequate response. Referring to the visit of NSA to violence-affected areas, he said: "Ajit Doval showed the way".

"He got down (from his vehicle)," he said and asked why Doval had to get down when it was the task of Home Minister. "NSA does not handle law and order. Doval does not report to the Home Minister but to the Prime Minister. Can I say, the PM does not have faith in your office," he asked.

He also slammed the Delhi Government and said the authorities were not alert to the situation. Referring to the visit of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru to a riot-affected area in Delhi, Chowdhury said an old woman held his collar asking about his role in controlling them. Nehru said she may not know what he had done but he had given her right to hold his collar.

He said PM Modi or the Home Minister did not go to the house of any victim. "There are allegations. You allowed riots to take place. Right steps were not taken," he alleged.

Chowdhury said that the Home Minister should resign "in view of the scale of violence and loss of life". Chowdhury demanded FIR against all perpetrators and said FIR should also be filed against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh over their speeches during Delhi elections.

He also said people were expressing fear over the way police was conducting its inquiry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

