Violence mars final day of nominations in AP local body polls

Amaravati, Mar 11 (PTI): Violent incidents were reported from different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the last day for filing of nominations for the local body elections, police sources said. Elections to 9,696 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and 652 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), which constitute the second and the third tiers of Panchayat Raj institutions, are slated for March 21.

It was alleged that YSR Congress workers were involved in the attacks in which TDP, BJP and Jana Sena leaders were injured, a charge rejected by the ruling party. MLC B Venkanna and former MLA B U Rao of the TDP escaped unhurt while their SUV was damaged in an attack by YSRC workers at Macherla in Guntur district.

A lawyer Kishore, who was with the TDP leaders, was injured in the incident. The Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police C Vijaya Rao rushed to Macherla to take stock of the situation even as the Director General of Police D G Sawang directed the Guntur Range Inspector General to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The opposition TDP alleged that its candidates were prevented from filing nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections at many places. In SPS Nellore district, BJP candidate B Manemma was attacked with knife, allegedly by YSRC workers, as she went to file nomination for MPTC election.

She sustained injuries on the shoulder and the hand, police sources said, adding her son-in-law Manikantha also suffered injuries. Both were rushed to the government hospital in Nellore.

In Pulicherla mandal in Chittoor district too, the local BJP candidate was attacked and prevented from filing his nomination. "Where is protection for opposition parties when YSRC goons are on an attacking spree? We strongly condemn the YSRC goons' attack on our party candidates. We stand by our leaders," BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana tweeted.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, while condemning the attack on his party workers in different parts, demanded that the State Election Commission intervene immediately and prevent the violence. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K Atchannaidu said in a statement that the ruling party has made a mockery of democracy in AP.

"Fearing loss in the local bodies elections, the YSRC is resorting to such dastardly attacks on opposition candidates. When an MLC and an ex-MLA were attacked with sticks and rods, despite being under police protection, what is the guarantee for common man's safety in the state," Atchannaidu questioned. He demanded the SEC cancel the elections in Macherla and create a peaceful atmosphere for a fair election.

In Punganuru in Chittoor district, represented by Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the YSRC men tore the nomination papers of Jana Sena candidate China Rayalu. In Anantapuramu, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee member C Madhusudan Reddy was allegedly attacked with stones.

In Tirupati Rural mandal, nomination papers of TDP candidate Haripriya were torn to pieces by YSRC men. She, however, took a fresh set and filed the papers with the help of police.

Incidents of clashes between YSRC and TDP men were reported from Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts as well. Rejecting allegations that its workers were involved in the attacks on opposition parties, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana charged that the TDP MLC and ex- MLA went to Macherla in ten cars and created a ruckus.

"The TDP is seeking to create a law and order problem in the state. It is known for using such tactics during elections. We will thwart its conspiracies and the government will not remain silent," Botsa said at a press conference..

