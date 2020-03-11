Youth Cong holds protest against BJP on Madhya Pradesh developments

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP here and alleged that it was trying to horse-trade Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. The protesters commenced the march from the IYC office in Raisina Road. Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse

IYC president Srinivas B V said, "Ten days back at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Scindia asked for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi riots and today, he has joined the BJP. This is the fight of ideologies". Youth Congress national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said if the BJP was so powerful, they would have formed government after wining the elections in the state not by "breaking" the current government. "This is the case of killing democracy," he said.

