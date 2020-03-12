Jyotiraditya Scindia will help in strengthening BJP, says Rajnath Singh

A day after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. Welcoming Scindia to the BJP, Singh said his joining will help in further strengthening the party.

"Met with Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours," the Union Minister tweeted. Scindia also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who posted a tweet welcoming him in the party fold.

Shah said in a tweet "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh." Scindia will arrive at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh later in the day.

Preparations are underway in BJP's Bhopal office to welcome Scindia. On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

