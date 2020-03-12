'His induction will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve Madhya Pradesh': Shah after meeting Scindia

A day after switching from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met Union Minister Amit Shah here in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that Scindia's induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Scindia also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the latter's residence.

After quitting the Congress, Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership. Later in the day, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a chance to continue his commitment towards public service.

"Thanking JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and members of the BJP family for accepting and welcoming me. It is not just a turning point in my life, but also an opportunity for me to continue my commitment towards public service under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi," Scindia tweeted. Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

