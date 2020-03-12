Left Menu
J'khand Assembly speaker seeks time for deciding on LoP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 12-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:27 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Thursday sought some time to decide on the Leader of the Opposition as BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi assured him that the House will not be further disrupted over the issue. Urging the speaker to take an early decision, Marandi said if Mahato was "under any pressure, he could choose the Leader of Opposition from among the ruling party members".

Mahato dismissed being under pressure and urged the members to give him some time as he is seeking a legal opinion. "I am not under any pressure. Let the legal opinion come. The doubt in your mind has no connection with reality. I too do not feel good, just give me some time," he said.

The speaker's response came after Marandi said that his JVM-P party had merged with the BJP on February 17 and the Election Commission of India approved it on March 6. The former chief minister said the speaker was also informed about BJP MLAs electing him as the party's legislative party leader.

"Now, the decision is in your hands. Newly elected members cutting across party lines have several issues pertaining to their constituencies and want to raise them in the House," Marandi said. Asserting that it is the duty of the speaker and responsibility of the government to ensure smooth conduct of the House, Marandi assured the members that the BJP MLAs will not move down to the Well, "at least on the LoP issue".

The opposition MLAs have been demanding an early decision on the issue and have disrupted the House for six days from February 28 before the Assembly went for Holi break. Before Marandi raised the issue on Thursday, BJP member Amit Mandal showed a copy of the ECI letter as soon the House convened and said, "ECI has approved the merger. The ball is in your (speaker's) court. Take a decision." As the BJP MLAs were moving down towards the Well, Marani stood up to speak and gave the assurance.

The business of the House was conducted without any disruption till lunch break..

