Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Amid coronavirus, Trump, Modi and Netanyahu leap to seal their borders: Peter Apps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:08 IST
COLUMN-Amid coronavirus, Trump, Modi and Netanyahu leap to seal their borders: Peter Apps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The week started with coronavirus prompting Saudi Arabia and Russia to tear up the rule book on oil exports to start a savage price war. Wednesday night saw President Donald Trump go even further in announcing a ban on transatlantic travel from mainland Europe for non-Americans. While the ban is initially intended to last a month, the knock-on effects on a globe already increasingly obsessed by borders and restrictions on trade and movement will last much longer. Trump wasn't the only world leader to use the virus to isolate his country from the world in a way unthinkable as late as last week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel was introducing a 14-day quarantine for all new arrivals within its borders, including Israelis. Foreigners unable to quarantine themselves will simply be turned away. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced some of the most draconian restrictions on foreign arrivals of any other country, canceling swathes of visas.

As evidenced by Trump's broadcast, these decisions are as political as they are medical. While many other Western leaders have been anxious to keep normal life going as long as possible, Trump, Netanyahu, and Modi are playing to their political bases with their actions. They contrast with, for example, the savage domestic restrictions on internal travel and interactions imposed in Italy. No one expects curbs on Italian businesses, travel and social interaction to last beyond this crisis – they are the product of the unexpected ferocity of the outbreak, particularly the way it has overwhelmed Italian hospitals. In India, Israel and Trump are the United States, however, the international movement restrictions are very much part of a broader political picture, including a domestic environment increasingly antagonistic to foreigners.

SUPERCHARGED This process now has been supercharged by the virus. For Israel, cutting itself off from the outside world ahead of Easter will reduce the colossal challenges that period would have brought. But it also plays into the agenda of Netanyahu's Orthodox and right-wing political allies, who have long favored a country that excludes outsiders such as Palestinians. India has seen huge unrest over new citizenship laws seen as unambiguously prejudiced against Muslims, including deadly recent riots many accuse the government of fuelling.

The spectacle of the virus plays incredibly easily into narratives that paint "abroad" and "foreigners" as a source of danger. One major factor in the reduction in international travel is people's understandable reluctance to be detained and quarantined by foreign authorities, justifiably or otherwise. It's hardly a coincidence that the leaders most comfortable in the crisis are those with fewest scruples about using such rhetoric at home. Disingenuous although many of Trump's criticisms of the EU were – the United States now clearly has its own domestic coronavirus outbreak, and significant problems tackling it – some of the greatest long-term questions now remain in mainland Europe. Borders to Italy remain closed, and it's unclear to what extent its neighbors will ever truly allow or welcome a return of free movement across them – particularly if mass migration resumes across the Mediterranean. Turkey's decision to allow Syrian migrants to head into mainland Europe threatens another bout of 2015's migrant crisis, although the virus spread may deter much of that now.

RESTRICTIONS As with Trump's trade war with China much depends on the detail of these restrictions – but amongst the most alarming trends is the growth of leaders who clearly relish imposing them, and give signs of wanting more. In his address on Wednesday night, Trump at one stage appeared to be announcing an even more brutal transatlantic restriction, saying cargo too would be included. The White House quickly clarified that, but the spectacle of a U.S. president announcing such an unprecedented – and scientifically unjustified – step is a potent isolationist signal.

Much depends on how long this stage of the coronavirus outbreak lasts, and what other surprises are yet to come. Wednesday night's deadly attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq was a reminder that other conflicts and dangers remain beside the outbreak. The scale of a now inevitable global economic downturn will pressure leaders in almost every country, and that makes unpredictable, even unthinkable political decisions like those of this week ever more a feature of international life. *** Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalization, conflict, and other issues. He is the founder and executive director of the Project for Study of the 21st Century; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan, non-ideological think tank. Paralyzed by a war-zone car crash in 2006, he also blogs about his disability and other topics. He was previously a reporter for Reuters and continues to be paid by Thomson Reuters. Since 2016, he has been a member of the British Army Reserve and the UK Labour Party and is an active fundraiser for the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to close mosques to prevent coronavirus spread

Singapore will close all mosques for at least five days for deep cleaning to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two congregants were thought to have been infected during an Islamic conference in neighbouring Malaysia.The Islamic Religi...

You can do anything to protect cows but not humans: Kapil Sibal attacks BJP in RS

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday came down heavily on the central government over the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi and stated that the government will do anything for protection of cows, but not human being...

Armenia to replace used banknotes with new ones to fight coronavirus spread

The Armenian central bank said on Thursday it would gradually replace used banknotes with new ones to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus and advised people to avoid making cash payments where possible.In a post on its official Faceboo...

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst-case virus scenario

Cineworld could fail to meet its debt commitments in a worst-case coronavirus scenario, it warned on Thursday, though it plans to press ahead with its 1.65 billion takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex. The London-listed company operates abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020