Left Menu
Development News Edition

I crossed over & came back; now I am firmly in saddle: Ajit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:24 IST
I crossed over & came back; now I am firmly in saddle: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday touched upon his short-lived rebellion last year, which saw him briefly joining hands with the BJP, and said he was now "firmly in the saddle". In November last year, the senior NCP leader created a flutter when he joined hands with the then BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and became his deputy after an early morning swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

However, the BJP-Ajit Pawar government lasted for just 80 hours after which he got back into the NCP fold and became a Cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led dispensation. Referring to the rebellion before the MVA government took charge, he said in the assembly, "Whatever I did, I did it openly. I crossed over and came back. Now, I amfirmly in the saddle here." Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the remarks while replying to budget demands..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia closes schools for two weeks for coronavirus

Croatia will close schools and universities for two weeks starting from Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.The government will also allow postponements in tax payments, he said. Cro...

UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have conversations with other world leaders on Friday regarding the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said.He added that planning staff from the Ministry of Defence would he...

COVID-19: Indian Consulate in Milan reaches out to students stranded at airports

Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate tweeted, Consulate has contacted the students stranded at airports and provided them assistance, i...

CCI directs BCDA to be indulging into anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India CCI has passed an order finding Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association BCDA, its two District Committees i.e. Murshidabad District Committee and Burdwan District Committee and their office-bearers, to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020