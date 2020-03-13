BJP RS nominee Deepak Prakash files nomination from Jharkhand

BJP Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash on Friday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das and other party leaders were present when Prakash filed his nomination at the Assembly Secretariat here.

Polling for two seats from Jharkhand will be held on March 26 as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and the RJD's Prem Chand Gupta ends in April. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded JMM president Shibu Soren and Shahzada Anwar of the Congress for the two seats.

A Congress leader from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, Anwar's name was announced on Thursday..

