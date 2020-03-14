Maha Assembly: BJP withdraws candidate for Dy Speaker's post
The BJP on Saturday withdrew its candidate for the deputy speaker's post after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government made a request. The BJP had fielded Ashok Uike for the post against NCP's Narhari Zhirwal.
Maharashtra State BJP president Chandrakant Patil told PTI that Uike withdrew his candidature after the ruling MVA requested the opposition to do so, since there is a precedent that the post is filled without a contest. Later in the day, Speaker Nana Patole announced that Zhirwal had been chosen unanimously.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis escorted Zhirwal to his seat..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
NCP, Sena ministers speak in different voices on Muslim quota
Muslim quota is NCP-Cong''s bid to put Sena in fix: Athawale
Maharashtra Cong backs NCP on Muslim reservation in educational institutions
Ajit Pawar gives clarion call to NCP workers to work for 2022 BMC elections
MVA government''s farm loan waiver scheme a "sham": Fadnavis