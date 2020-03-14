Left Menu
RS polls: Gujarat Cong starts shifting MLAs to keep BJP at bay

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:11 IST
  14-03-2020
Sources said the MLAs will go in separate groups to Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Congress on Saturday started shifting its MLAs to different destinations outside the state fearing horse-trading ahead of Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 26. Around a dozen, Congress MLAs arrived at Ahmedabad airport to board a flight, with MLAs themselves saying they have no clue where they are going.

The Congress decided to shift its MLAs, even when the Assembly session is underway after three BJP candidates and two from Congress filed their RS poll nomination forms on Friday for four seats. MLAs like Himmatsinh Patel, Ganiben Thakor, Chandanji Thakor, Rutvik Makwana, Bharatji Thakor, Lakha Bharwad, Nathabhai Patel, Ajitsinh Chauhan, Harshad Ribadiya, Chirag Kalariya, and others were seen at Ahmedabad airport, as they arrived to board flights to unknown destinations.

Sources said the MLAs will go in separate groups to Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Talking to the media, MLA Baldevji Thakor said, "For now I am going to Delhi. From Delhi, the party will decide where I will go. We have to go to three to four different places." The Congress' move is to thwart any attempt at cross-voting.

It has fielded senior state leader Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki while the BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara, and Narhari Amin. As per seat strength in the Assembly, the BJP can win two seats, while it will require cross-voting from Congress MLAs to win the third seat, as this would require 111 votes.

In the 182-seat Assembly, BJP has 103 seats, Congress 73, while two seats are with the Bharatiya Tribal party and the Nationalist Congress Party has one. There is one Independent legislator as well. The Congress will need 74 votes to win two seats.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday extended his support to the Congress. "My vote will go to the Congress," Mevani said after meeting the two Congress candidates.

The BJP, with 103 MLAs, is banking on the support of two MLAs of the BTP, led by tribal leader Chotu Vasava, and one of the NCP, but will still need another five votes. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "As part of the strategy, we are shifting some of our MLAs so that the BJP is not able to use state machinery to poach them." He, however, did not specify the exact number of MLAs or the destination where they will be taken...

