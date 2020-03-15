Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh: BJP issues whip to MLAs ahead of floor test

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for February 16.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh: BJP issues whip to MLAs ahead of floor test
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for February 16. The floor test will be held in the MP Assembly to decide the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state.

Meanwhile, earlier today the Congress MLAs who were lodged in a Jaipur resort following the political crisis in MP arrived at Bhopal airport. These MLAs were accompanied by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who exuded confidence of Kamal-Nath led government winning floor test in the Assembly.

He claimed that BJP is nervous about the floor test. "We are ready for floor test tomorrow and we are confident of winning it. We are not nervous, the BJP is," Rawat told reporters here.

On being asked about the rebel MLAs who have supported former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: "Those (rebel) MLAs are in touch with us." Meanwhile, Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh and Shobha Oza arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence.

Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers.

Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of trying to poach its leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Presnel Kimpembe was 'super nervous' before playing first Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe revealed that he was super nervous before featuring in his first Champions League match. Of course, for my first game in the Champions League, there was a lot of pressure, especially as I was that person...

Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to brave doctors, medical staff fighting coronavirus

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the m...

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters blocked from taking out march at AMU against youth's death

Student protesters tried to take out a candlelight march at Aligarh Muslim University here to mourn the death of a youth who had died of gunshot injuries sustained in violent clashes during protests over the amended citizenship act last mon...

High and dry: Flood-hit Zimbabweans look back to stilt homes

Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020