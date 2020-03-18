Left Menu
BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: J P Nadda

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 12:08 IST
The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

"PM, yesterday in the Parliamentary party meeting, had desired that because of coronavirus we should avoid any type of agitation, dharna, demonstration. Keeping that in view, the BJP has decided that for the next one month the party won't participate in any agitation, demonstration," Nadda said. He said four to five office bearers of the party will submit memorandums to authorities concerned whenever necessary to avoid of "conglomeration of people". All state units have been told about the decision and a circular has also been issued, Nadda said.

"All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and they must discuss the dos and dont's in small groups. While on one hand we have to see to its that we keep ourselves clean, we also need to make sure that we do not panic. "As the prime minister said while addressing the SAARC nations, that while we dont panic, we have to ensure that the coronavirus does not take on pandemic proportions," the BJP president said.

Prime Minister Modi had asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to spread awareness about coronavirus and made it clear that the ongoing Parliament's Budget Session will not be curtailed as lawmakers should be seen to be doing their work at a time when a health concern stares at the masses. In his address at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi heaped praise on doctors and other medical staff besides airline crews and others involved in tackling the coronavirus crisis, saying they have worked positively and tirelessly. Modi also lauded the media for spreading awareness on the virus.

