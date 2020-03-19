State administration attacked my home: BJP MP from WB

BJP MP from West Bengal ShantanuThakur on Thursday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led stategovernment is harassing his family and that his home has beenattacked

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Thakur alleged that TMC-led state administration and police have been harassing himsince he became member of parliament on BJP ticket

The BJP MP alleged his house has been surrounded by thestate police without any reason and his home has beenattacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

