Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welcome, support PM's appeal on coronavirus: RSS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:35 IST
Welcome, support PM's appeal on coronavirus: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said it welcomes and supports the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation to fight the challenge posed by the novel coronavirus. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi tweeted that RSS "welcomes and supports" the appeal made by Modi to the nation.

Joshi asked the all the Swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) along with family tocontribute towards creating awareness for the 'Janta curfew' on March 22 and laud efforts taken by the central and state governments. Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this. "Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said, asking people to avoid this mindset that the disease will not affect India much when it has hit hard many developed countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia raises crisis protocol status, warns risk of no GDP growth

Indonesias finance minister on Friday raised the countrys crisis management protocol level to standby from alert and warned that if the COVID-19 outbreak persisted, economic growth could fall to between 0-2.5.Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati ...

WB govt advises people returning from abroad to home quarantine

The Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal government on Friday appealed to citizens, who have recently returned from abroad, to home quarantine for 14 days. The appeal was made in view of detection of two cases of COVID-19 in ...

Khamenei praises Iranians for their fight against coronavirus

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their dazzling sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East. These act...

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was cancelling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The timetable for introducing the remaining ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020