Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register (NPR) and other such things "for three months" in the face of the coronavirus threat.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 03:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 03:59 IST
Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid
Salman Khurshid. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register (NPR) and other such things "for three months" in the face of the coronavirus threat. He said that the governments should reach out to the protesters and ask them to take back their protests to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmission through large public gatherings.

The Congress leader also termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to people to come out on their rooftops and balconies etc on March 22 and clap or beat thalis to express gratitude to the people involved in providing essential services as "excessive" and "uncalled for". "I wish that the Uttar Pradesh government and the central government had a good sense of reaching out to people who are participating in anti-CAA protests and tell them that everything will be postponed till we can shake off this threat (coronavirus)," Khurshid told ANI in response to a query about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging people to avoid any religious gatherings till April 2.

"Then we can then negotiate or discuss about what can be done or what cannot be done (about CAA and NPR). But now it is time to bring this major confusion to a halt. I imagine it would be fair on their (government's) part to say that they are postponing everything for three months. It is not the end of the world," he said. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal of voluntary curfew on March 22 and his request to people to come out on their rooftops and balconies etc at 5 p.m. on that day and clap or beat thalis to express gratitude to the people involved in providing essential services, Khurshid said: "The growing awareness and the voluntary steps people are taking are to be encouraged and applauded. But perhaps it's a little bit excessive to be saying what the PM has said that we should come out and clap etc."

"This is a little uncalled for. But to the extent that we owe gratitude to the people who continue to provide essential services despite the danger that it poses to them, I think our gratitude should certainly be underscored and emphasised," he added. About politicians and celebrities attending parties etc, the congress leader said that it is a "grave mistake" for anyone to assume that all the prescribed precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus are for others and not for us.

Commenting on Madhya Pradesh political crisis, the Congress leader said: "It's time we have to draw lines very clearly about our commitment to democracy. This (BJP's move) doesn't seem a clear commitment to democracy. Our MLAs' unhappiness should become a launchpad for BJP to form a government because they were very desperate out of power, it's a sad commentary on the state of affairs in a democracy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus

The president of Mexicos Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus. League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that I dont have serious symptoms. He says hell remain in isolation and keep up w...

Janta curfew: 50 pc buses to be off Delhi roads tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that 50 per cent buses in the national capital will not function tomorrow due to Janta Curfew. Since the Delhi Metro services will not be available tomorrow, we have decided to ply ...

Polish volunteers deliver coffee, walk dogs as coronavirus spreads

Robert Wagner, a community activist in the Polish city of Wroclaw, says delivering coffee and packed lunches to hard-pressed doctors and paramedics is the least he can do as coronavirus spreads across the country. In Poland, where 439 cases...

French swim federation joins US counterpart in Olympics delay call

Frances swimming federation on Saturday joined its US counterpart in calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding to pressure on the IOC. The current context does not allow the 2020 Olympic Game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020