Delhi govt press conferences to be conducted digitally, says Kejriwal

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that all press conferences of the Delhi government will be conducted digitally.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that all press conferences of the Delhi government will be conducted digitally. "All Delhi government press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It's very important that all journalists, who are at the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal on Friday shared Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Shared with PM Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other states Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus over video conference. We are all in this together as one team," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Modi on Friday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19 spread. On Thursday Prime Minister Modi laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for "Janata curfew" on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

