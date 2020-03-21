Coronavirus: BJP's Patil demands grains, dole for daily wagers

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday asked the state government to give a month's extension to people to pay electricity and water bills due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

He said lack of such an extension would lead to crowding at billing centers which would be detrimental in the fight against the virus outbreak

He asked the state government to give free foodgrains and a per-day allowance of Rs 100 for two months to daily wagers affected by the virus-related lockdown and demanded that hand sanitizers be made available in ration shops.

