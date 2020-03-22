Goa CM Pramod Sawant requests people to stay indoors on day of 'Janta curfew'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday requested people to stay indoors and assured them that he is monitoring the healthcare situation amid COVID-19 outbreak. "Working from home on the day of Janta Curfew. Have also asked my support staff to work from home. I am reviewing and monitoring the situation across the state with respect to movement on borders as well as healthcare services," Sawant said in a tweet.

"Also had the opportunity to spend some quality time with my family. I request everyone to stay indoors with your loved ones. Together we will fight COVID-19 and safeguard our people," he added. The country has gone into a self-imposed shutdown following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday.

Following Prime Minister's message, several personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

