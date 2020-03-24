Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't panic, don't hoard, says Uddhav on national lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:57 IST
Don't panic, don't hoard, says Uddhav on national lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night appealed to citizens not to panic over the nation-wide lockdown announced by the Centre in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, saying there is enough foodgrain stock in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years.

"There is enough foodgrain stock and I appeal to people not to pile up stocks," Thackeray said in his live address on social media. Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases (107) among states so far, is already under lockdown and the PM's announcement means extension of the drastic measure in the state.

The CM said he spoke to Modi after the announcement of national lockdown, made in his second broadcast in a week on the pandemic, and shared his assessment that the coronavirus situation is serious. Thackeray said like others his heart also skipped a beat when the PM announced that no one should step out of their homes during the lockdown.

However, after speaking to Modi post the address, he realised that essential services will remain accessible to people during the lockdown period as is the case in Maharashtra, Thackeray said. "Like everyone, my heart also skipped a beat after the PM's announcement. But I spoke to PM and told him Maharashtra was already under lockdown since the last two days.

"Essential services will continue to be available and people should not have any misunderstanding or confusion regarding this. Medical shops and pharma companies will continue to function as usual," Thackeray said. "As the PM said, the problem is serious and people should understand that to remain safe we need to stay in our homes. If we come out, the virus will come in our homes," the chief minister said.

In a tweet, Thackeray said, "Whatever measures the state government has already announced will continue. Essential services will continue to function. Don't panic and get confused...don't come on the streets and crowd markets and shops." PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

France coronavirus death toll jumps 240 to 1,100: official

The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100. Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22,300 people had tested positive...

Trump says restrictions will lead to thousands of deaths, cites no evidence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions, which have shut down businesses in many places across the country, could themselves lead to suicides or other fatalities.Youre going to lose more people by putting a...

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop ...

Jail terms for neo-Nazi 'terror group' in Germany

Eight members of a neo-Nazi cell were jailed Tuesday after a German court found them guilty of forming a terrorist organisation that was planning a campaign of violence. The higher regional court in Dresden sentenced the accused, aged betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020