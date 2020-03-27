Removed as minister by SC, Manipur BJP MLA resigns from

BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar resigned from the Manipur Assembly on Thursday, eight days after the Supreme Court removed him from the state cabinet, invoking its plenary powers. Shyamkumar, who joined the BJP after winning the 2017 election from Andro constituency on a Congress ticket, submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Assembly secretariat sources said.

The plea of his disqualification is pending with the Speaker since 2017 and he is scheduled to pronounce his judgement on the matter on Saturday. In a rare move, the Supreme Court on March 18 invoked its plenary powers and ordered forthwith removal of Th Shyamkumar who was the states forest minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.