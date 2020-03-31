Left Menu
BJP leader launches portal to help migrant workers, daily wagers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:54 IST
BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has launched a portal to connect help providers with migrant labourers and daily wagers during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, and the initiative has been able to facilitate 2,700 people over the past three days. Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), an academic institution, and Connecting Dreams Foundation in a joint initiative launched the portal --'I-Can: India Co-Win Action Networ', said Sahsrabudhhe, who is vice-chairman of the institution. "Two civil society organisations have come together to launch a platform for establishing a hassle-free connect between help seekers and help givers in this challenging situation in the country," the Rajya Sabha member said.

There were many conscientious people coming forward to extend all possible help to the needy but were unable to reach them, he said. More than 376 volunteers from 20 states have come forward and helped 2,700 people in the last three days of its launch, Sahasrabuddhe said.

Ravindra Sathe, director general of RMP, said both the organisations came together in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and designed the portal within a very short span of time..

