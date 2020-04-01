Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now Trump says it's wrong to compare coronavirus to regular flu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:40 IST
Now Trump says it's wrong to compare coronavirus to regular flu

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the risk from coronavirus is emphatically worse than regular flu, reversing his previous statements. Trump told a White House press conference that "a lot of people" had previously suggested the country should simply let the coronavirus take its course, just like the seasonal flu.

"Ride it out, don't do anything, just ride it out and think of it as the flu," they said, according to Trump, who said: "But it's not the flu. It is vicious." Trump's clear statement contrasted with numerous recent times when he made the argument himself that the pandemic was comparable to the annual spread of flu. He appeared to favor this thinking while questioning the need to shut down the US economy through social distancing measures and travel bans.

On March 9, for example, Trump noted that tens of thousands of Americans die from the flu annually. "Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on," he tweeted. "At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" Just a week ago, Trump told Fox News in an interview that despite deaths of about 36,000 people a year on average from flu, "we've never closed down the country for the flu." "So you say to yourself, 'What is this all about?'" Projections that at least 100,000 people will have been killed by the coronavirus in the United States, even if social distancing measures are carried out, appear to have prompted a major shift in Trump's outlook.

On Tuesday, he said that with no social distancing, the projections ran as high as 2.2 million deaths. "If we did nothing, if we just carried on with our life," he said, "you would have seen people dying on airplanes, you would have seen people dying in hotel lobbies. You would have seen death all over."(AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Fabregas names Wenger and Mourinho as two best managers

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has picked Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the best two managers he has worked under during his career. I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain, Fabregas said on Instagram Live. But when pressed...

Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, a senior official said. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two had returned from D...

ISIS might target police during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police

Delhi Police official said that ISIS terrorists are likely to target police personnel deployed during COVID-19 duty in the national capital. Police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of...

20 new COVID-19 cases in MP; tally jumps to 86

Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86, a health official said. Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Indore and one from the neighbou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020